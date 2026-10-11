Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes the Reds have brought in injury prone players since they won the Premier League title, which has been a major issue.

The Reds took on a Manchester City side having been found guilty of over 100 breaches of Premier League rules, which they are currently appealing, on Sunday and were beaten 3-0.

The Premier League clash at Anfield turned on Ryan Gravenberch being sent off in the second half, after which Manchester City took control quickly.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Liverpool were without a host of players, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Andoni Iraola decided to start with young winger Lewis Koumas up front, despite having the experienced Federico Chiesa on the bench; Chiesa got on with just two minutes left.

For Reds legend Aldridge, Liverpool are suffering because they have brought in injury prone players.

He contrasted the likes of £125m signing Isak with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who could regularly been relied upon to remain largely fit throughout demanding seasons, and that too producing the intensity wanted by Jurgen Klopp.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

“The players that have been brought in since we’ve won the league, unfortunately, most of them have been injury prone“, Aldridge said on LFC TV (11th October, 18:24).

“Before we had Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah and Bobby [Firmino] and the goalkeeper and Van Dijk – they never got injured.

“It makes such a big difference.

“Unfortunately the players that we’ve brought in have been fragile.

“Not their fault, just the way it’s been.

“We now need to stick in there, get the cup runs going and points whatever way we can.”

Isak was plagued by injuries throughout his time at Newcastle United, which saw him often miss runs of games, but Liverpool still decided to splash the cash to bring him to Anfield.

The Swede has netted four times in five Premier League games this season, but was unavailable for the Manchester City clash due to injury.

Since signing for the Reds in the summer of 2025, Isak has managed eight goals for the club across all competitions.

Iraola must now prepare Liverpool for a trip to Austria as they take on LASK Linz in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.