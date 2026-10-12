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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has told Whites winger Harry Wilson he needs to pull his socks up as he has been a disappointment so far.

The former Fulham forward was among Leeds United’s early summer arrivals, joining on a free transfer in July after the Whites had tried to sign him in the summer of 2025.

Shortly before his arrival, one commentator described the Wales international as a player who would make a ‘cracking addition’ to Daniel Farke’s squad.

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However, Wilson has yet to make the desired impression, with seven appearances so far this season, only two of which have been starts, and just one assist to show for his efforts in a Leeds shirt.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, playing close to 20 minutes without registering a shot on goal.

Newsome voiced his disappointment with the Welsh winger’s performances since his arrival, suggesting that the summer signing has fallen short of expectations.

The 56-year-old singled out an incident against the Gunners in which Wilson allowed Declan Rice to turn and drive towards the Leeds backline, identifying it as the sort of lapse that would frustrate a manager.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Although he acknowledged the difficulty of making an impact when introduced from the bench, Newsome believes Wilson needs to improve his performances.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds (10th October, 14:43): “Harry Wilson, big signing, club’s been after him for a couple of seasons.

“If I’m being honest with you, I think he’s been really disappointing so far.

“I think he’s been disappointing when he’s come on as a sub.

“Granted it’s not easy sometimes to come on, but that little bit here in front of us, ball in to Declan Rice, you cannot allow him to turn you and drive towards your backline.

“And guess what? He does, he allows it to happen.

“Little things like that, as a manager or a coach, you would stand there and watch that and say ‘I’m not happy. That’s got to be better’.

“So yes, I think he’s got to pull his socks up, he’s got to improve.”

Wilson finished last season as Fulham’s top scorer in the Premier League, with ten goals and seven assists, and Leeds will be hoping to see a similar level of attacking output this campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side sit seventh after six matches and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after the setback at the Emirates.

The Whites’ next test comes at home against rivals Manchester United, who have gone four games without a win, giving Leeds an opportunity to take points off their struggling opponents.