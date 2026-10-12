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Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo is of the opinion that Whites star James Justin is always ready play whichever role his team need him to and stressed that a team need characters like the defender.

Leeds brought in Justin from Leicester City in the summer of 2025 and despite a shaky start to his career at Elland Road, he managed to establish himself as a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting lineup.

The 28-year-old right-back has been used in different positions by the Leeds boss, as wing-back and centre-back, and he has proven his versatility in those roles.

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Former Whites boss Simon Grayson hailed him as an exceptional player and Jayden Bogle insisted that Justin is a great player to play with.

Leeds took on Arsenal on Saturday and Justin gave the Whites lead against the English champions from Gabriel Gudmundsson’s ball in the 55th minute, but the Yorkshire giants failed to hold on to the lead and ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Matteo stressed that when Justin first joined Leeds, everyone had their reservations about him, but he admitted the player has been a great signing for them.

He also stated that the defender is always willing to play in whichever position Farke needs him to play to help the team and stressed the importance of character like Justin in a team.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“I think with him, he has been a find for us”, Matteo said on LUTV (18:10).

“When he first came in, all of us were thinking, ‘Oh gosh! He’s come from and he’s not been the best there at Leicester, whatever,’ but now I just look at him and go, he would start every week for me the way he is playing.

“He never lets you down and wherever you play him, he is very reliable and improved again.

“For a senior player, his improvements are coming, but I think they have all done that as a group as a collective.

“But I just think I always give him a special credit because you could say to him to play anywhere and he is going, ‘fine, no problem’ and that’s what you need, characters like him in your team and I think he has got that old head on.”

Justin has continued to play an important role for Farke this season and the German boss is sure to hope he stays fit.

With his ability to slot in as a centre-back when needed, Justin has given Farke every reason to value his defensive profile, especially amid Joe Rodon’s injury.