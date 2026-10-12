Former Aston Villa striker Andy Gray has insisted that Jhon Duran’s ‘attitude stank’ at Villa Park as he responded to recent revelations about the Colombian.

Despite being just 22, Duran has already moved between multiple clubs across different countries in a relatively short span of his young career.

The Villans brought Duran in from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023, with the striker making a telling impression that pointed to his long-term potential.

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However, with Ollie Watkins occupying the starting number nine role, Duran sought a route out of Villa Park in search of a fresh start elsewhere.

West Ham United subsequently made several approaches for his signature in the summer of 2024, but Duran remained at Aston Villa before securing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr six months later.

Aston Villa pocketed around £64m from the sale, which ranked as the club’s second-most expensive departure at the time and reflected the considerable buzz surrounding Duran.

His spell in Saudi Arabia proved short-lived, however, as Duran joined Fenerbahce on loan in the summer of last year, seeking a change of scenery.

Club played for Envigado Chicago Fire Aston Villa Al Nassr Fenerbahce Zenit Benfica Clubs Jhon Duran has played for

Duran’s time in Turkey also lasted just six months before he joined Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg on loan for the second half of last term.

Former Manchester United star Fred, who played alongside Duran at Fenerbahce, recently revealed that the striker believed his financial security meant he no longer needed to push himself in training.

Reacting to Fred’s comments, Gray suggested the revelation was troubling, stressing that he had already suspected something was wrong with Duran during the striker’s time at Villa Park.

Gray also revisited the striker’s conduct at Villa Park, arguing that his limited playing time was no coincidence and that his attitude had already left a negative impression on him.

The former Aston Villa striker said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (4.28): “And you know what the shame is? That he is already rich.

“The shame is he’s right. And the shame is he might not be the only one.

“I’m sorry, get off, Jhon. I knew there was something wrong with him.

“I used to say to you at Villa, there’s a reason he doesn’t play.

“There’s a reason his attitude stank for me even at Villa.”

The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Benfica, but has so far struggled to make the desired impact.

Duran has managed just two goals in 13 appearances for Benfica and has yet to secure a regular starting place, leaving open the possibility of another disappointing spell.

Should his struggles in Portugal persist, the Colombian could find himself on the move again next year, adding yet another club to an increasingly nomadic career.