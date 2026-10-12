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Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has revealed that he keeps his recovery routine simple, but does have recovery boots at home and tried an oxygen chamber on international duty with Sweden.

The 24-year-old has retained his regular place in Daniel Farke’s side this term after featuring consistently last season and is one of the success stories of the Whites’ transfer business.

The left-back has already accumulated 354 minutes across five appearances, underlining his continued importance to the Peacocks.

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The Swede registered his first assist of the season in Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates, although he was unable to prevent Leeds from seeing their unbeaten Premier League run come to an end.

The defender also recently admitted that he is not particularly fond of the nickname given to him by a former Sweden international.

Gudmundsson was recently on Nations League duty with Sweden over the course of the international break and was snapped wearing an oxygen mask.

He insists he is not really up to date with all the elaborate recovery methods some players use, but has recovery boots at home.

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Talking about how he recovers, Gudmundsson said via Swedish daily Expressen: “Getting enough sleep and eating properly. That’s enough for me. And then, of course, a few other things.

“But I’m really not a science guy who goes around doing all sorts of things.

“I have them [the recovery boots] at home. They’re just nice to have because you’re sitting on the sofa anyway. So it’s nice to wear them while you’re there.”

Asked about the oxygen mask specifically, Gudmundsson added: “It’s supposed to increase blood flow in the body. Don’t ask me too much about it, because I don’t know much about it. I’m just testing it out.

“There are a lot of things you can do to recover today.

“Of course, you’re testing a bit because there are so many matches. You try to prioritise recovery as much as you can.”

Leeds now face another demanding test on Sunday, when Manchester United visit Elland Road, and Gudmundsson will want to be in peak physical condition.

Former Leeds midfielder Dominic Matteo has already cautioned Daniel Farke’s side against making silly mistakes when they face the Red Devils.

The Whites currently sit seventh in the Premier League after six rounds of action and will want to take advantage of a misfiring Manchester United team.