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Newcastle United had two coaches ‘in the stands taking notes’ at the El Sardinero Stadium as they watched Valencia attacker David Otorbi.

The 18-year-old winger. who will turn 19 this week. came through the Valencia academy system and is very highly rated at the club.

Otorbi made his debut for Los Che in January 2024 in Copa del Rey against FC Cartagena and made his La Liga debut the same year against Barcelona in November.

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This season the young winger has featured seven times in La Liga, starting two games under former manager Carlos Corberan.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle now on his tail amid the Magpies’ continuing push to identify and sign top young talents.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Newcastle had two coaches ‘in the stands taking notes’ as they continue their homework on Otorbi.

Valencia boss Javier Aguirre did not include Otorbi in his starting lineup, but the Newcastle coaches were not disappointed as the 18-year-old came on from the bench during the game.

The winger was introduced in the 58th minute of the game in place of Filip Ugrinic when Los Che were trailing 2-1.

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Otorbi managed to bring Valencia’s back into the game by scoring the equaliser in the 65th minute, as he took advantage of a pass from Javi Guerra.

The trip to Spain may well have been well worth it for Newcastle’s coaches as they saw the attacking prospect in the flesh.

The Spanish outfit extended Otorbi’s contract in April and his current deal will expire in 2028, with the club having the option to extend it further.

Newcastle brought in a host of young and talented players to St James’ Park this summer, with the likes of Aladji Bamba, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Sean Steur, who recently admitted that the Premier League is on a different level.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle do make a move for Otorbi and if so, whether he is seen as a target for the winter transfer window or next summer’s window.