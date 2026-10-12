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Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has dubbed goalkeeper Walter Benitez’s performance for Crystal Palace against Nottingham Forest as ‘fantastic’, insisting that it was a lesson in positioning.

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has missed Palace’s last three matches with a recurring ankle injury, Benitez has been assigned the job of manning the goal.

He has brought some stability back to the Crystal Palace defence, managing one clean sheet against Leeds United and then going on to hold fort to concede just one in the 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

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Over the course of 90 minutes, Benitez kept a cool head and did not allow the visiting team to capitalise despite having more shots on goal and more touches inside the penalty box.

What impressed Green most was Benitez’s ability to position himself and get to the right place at the right time.

Lauding his performance on the day, Green said on The Athletic Podcast (33.08): “Benitez at Crystal Palace was fantastic.

“He is obviously not first choice; Dean Henderson is injured at the minute.”

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Admitting the difficulty of handling crosses, Green added: “It is a lesson in positioning and he is just managing to get himself in the right spot at the right time.

“I mean, what is really hard when you are in goal is your positioning off crosses.

“Obviously, the ball is coming from wide and you are judging where the players are and where the ball is going to be met.

“So, you are never 100 per cent sure.”

In the summer of 2025, while Crystal Palace were making a move to sign him as an understudy for Henderson, Everton also showed keen interest in signing Benitez.

Benitez eventually moved to Selhurst Park and has since notched up 13 appearances overall for the Eagles, managing six clean sheets.

He still has a contract with Crystal Palace that runs until the summer of 2028.

The win against Forest was Palace’s second of the season and Pierre Sage will hope there are now more to come.

The Eagles now turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Lyon away from home.