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Newcastle United winger Antonio Cordero was keen on joining Sporting Gijon on loan in the winter transfer window, but some of his demands ‘surprised’ the Spanish side.

The Magpies brought in the 19-year-old winger from Malaga, beating competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona with then Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell playing a key role in what was regarded as something of a coup.

Newcastle decided to help young winger Cordero develop with regular minutes and sanctioned a season-long loan to Belgian side Westerlo in the summer of 2025.

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However, his loan spell with the Belgian outfit did not go according to the way they wanted, as the player featured for only 102 minutes, which prompted the Newcastle hierarchy to cut short his stay with Westerlo and recall him in January.

The Magpies managed to agree a loan deal with La Liga 2 outfit Cadiz in February, where Cordero made 21 appearances while scoring three goals.

It was suggested in the summer that the youngster could struggle to get into Newcastle’s first-team squad and later they extended his loan spell with Cadiz until the end of June 2027.

Cordero had other suitors in the market before joining Cadiz and according to Spanish daily Sport, the Newcastle star came close to joining Sporting Gijon.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

During the winter transfer window, Sporting Gijon held a video meeting with the Magpies’ attacker to speak to him about making the move.

He was in contact with Sporting Gijon president Jose Riestra and the player was keen on a move to join the La Liga 2 side, but it is suggested that some of Cordero’s demands ‘surprised’ the club’s hierarchy.

What those demands were is unclear, however the deal did not take flight.

Cordero ultimately chose to join Cadiz in the winter, as he will be close to his home in the Andalusian town of Jerez de la Frontera.

The Newcastle attacker is so far having a good season with Cadiz, as he has featured in nine games in the league, starting seven of them and has already registered four goal contributions.

Newcastle’s coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on how he does in Spain as they assess whether he should be integrated into the first team squad for next term.