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Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has praised Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin for his performance after he kept a clean sheet against Burton Albion.

Simkin joined Stoke City in 2018 at the age of 13 and made the switch from defence to goalkeeping during his early years at the club.

After progressing through the Potters’ youth system, the shot-stopper secured his first professional contract in 2022.

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The goalkeeper enjoyed a productive loan spell at Leyton Orient last season, where he was encouraged to improve his decision-making and performances in crucial moments.

The 21-year-old has been sent on another loan spell to Doncaster Rovers to secure regular playing time.

He admitted that he is keen to use this time to improve his skills and become the first-choice goalkeeper for the Potters.

Simkin has featured on a regular basis for Doncaster this term and has kept three clean sheets, most recently against Burton.

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The shot-stopper made five saves against Burton and helped his side secure a 1-0 win in League One.

McCann hailed Simkin’s display against Burton Albion, praising his work in relieving pressure and his handling.

He also highlighted the goalkeeper’s punching and distribution, believing he dealt well with the demands placed on him during the game.

The League One boss felt Doncaster had produced a resolute defensive performance and did well to keep a clean sheet against Burton.

Speaking to Doncaster Rovers club’s media (2:32), he said: “Again, Tommy, he’s gone away with England [Under-21s] and didn’t play.

“But great for him to be in the squad again.

“His [Simkin] performance [against Burton Albion], coming relieving pressure he had to; punching, catching and some of those kicks were great.

“So, yes as a whole, I thought from a resolute defensive performance, we did everything we could to keep a clean sheet.”

Simkin will hope to build on his performance against Burton and produce further impressive displays in the coming games to enhance his reputation.

Meanwhile, Stoke City will also keep a close eye on his performances in League One.