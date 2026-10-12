Richard Keys has criticised Manchester United manager Michael Carrick following his underwhelming start to the season at the helm of the Premier League side, dubbing him ‘the failed manager of Middlesbrough’.

The former Middlesbrough boss took charge in January and guided Manchester United to third place, earning a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Season after collecting more points than any other side following his arrival.

This season, however, has proved far more difficult, with the Red Devils sitting 13th in the league table on six points from six matches, having managed just one win so far.

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At the weekend, Manchester United hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and, despite the visitors being reduced to ten men, were unable to hold on for victory, conceding late to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Keys questioned Carrick’s future at Manchester United, suggesting the former midfielder is in a race with Leicester City boss Russell Martin to be the first to lose his job.

The 69-year-old argued that Manchester United had little choice but to back Carrick after their strong finish to the previous campaign, while pointing out that the absence of European football last season had helped their performances.

He also cast doubt on the 45-year-old’s ability to succeed at Old Trafford, comparing his current struggles with his previous spell at Middlesbrough, where Carrick was ultimately dismissed.

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Keys said on Keys and Gray Unleashed: “I think there’s a race on now between Russell Martin and Michael Carrick as to who goes first.

“As far as Michael is concerned, we backed him, we gave him the support that we should have done.

“United didn’t have a choice after the way they finished last year.

“But there was no Europe, there was no pressure.

“And are we surprised now that the failed manager of Middlesbrough is failing at Manchester United?”

Keys had recently claimed that the English tactician is not to blame for Manchester United’s current struggles, instead pointing the finger at the players at his disposal.

Carrick, 45, has little time to dwell on the weekend draw, with his side returning to Champions League action on Tuesday as they travel to Atletico Madrid, having opened their European campaign with a win.

Whether the Red Devils boss can turn things around at Old Trafford remains to be seen, with the coming weeks likely to intensify the debate over his suitability for the job.