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Tottenham Hotspur are now starting to boss games for longer and longer periods during matches, former England goalkeeper Rob Green feels.

At the weekend, Spurs played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tottenham finished with a better xG and had more touches inside the Manchester United penalty box than the Red Devils’ did in theirs, despite being forced to play the last 12 minutes with ten men after Rodrigo Bentancur’s headbutt saw him sent off.

Even Tottenham’s goal, which came in the 92nd minute, was scored while having fewer men on the pitch than the home team.

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Tottenham have still not won a Premier League game this term, but Green saw positive signs in Tottenham’s performance, insisting that the periods where Roberto De Zerbi’s men have started bossing games are getting longer.

The 46-year-old also believes that the fitness levels of the players and their ability to keep going is getting better with every passing game, proof of which was the result against Manchester United.

“I think that periods of where they come out and are bossing games is getting longer and longer”, Green said on The Athletic Podcast (26.24).

“So the fitness is getting better or their ability to keep going is getting better.”

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Echoing a sentiment shared by former Spurs player Jamie O’Hara, who feels that the result on Saturday put ‘big pressure’ on Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, Green added that De Zerbi was the happier of the two managers after 90 minutes.

“I think De Zerbi will come away from that game encouraged.

“I think Michael Carrick won’t be.”

Following the match at Old Trafford, De Zerbi sounded optimistic, insisting that his players played with more courage and energy to change the game after going down to ten men.

Tottenham now find themselves 18th in the league table, but will feel they have a good chance to get their first win when they play Coventry City next.

They will be without Bentancur for the match, though, following his red card.

Tottenham have been under pressure persistently over the last two seasons, escaping the drop on both occasions by the skin of their teeth.