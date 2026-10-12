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Trabzonspor boss Thomas Reis is developing ‘specific tactical plans’ to maximise Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah’s qualities and improve his goalscoring return for the Turkish club even more.

Salah brought his nine-year spell at Liverpool to an end last summer before joining Turkish outfit Trabzonspor as a free agent.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Super Lig outfit, marking the beginning of his chapter away from England.

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The Egyptian attacker has already witnessed a managerial change at Trabzonspor, with Fatih Tekke leaving his post following the club’s exit from the Europa League qualifiers.

Trabzonspor subsequently turned to German manager Reis, who had held a private meeting with Salah before his appointment was officially confirmed.

Salah has been in outstanding form for the Turkish side, registering seven goals and three assists in seven league appearances for Trabzonspor.

The Liverpool legend scored a hat-trick and provided an assist to demolish Turkish champions Galatasaray as Trabzonspor won the game 4-0.

Won at Liverpool Premier League x2 FA Cup EFL Cup x2 Champions League UEFA Super Cup FIFA World Club Cup Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool trophies

A former midfielder expressed his amazement at seeing the Liverpool legend playing for Trabzonspor and continuing to perform at an exceptionally high level.

In Trabzonspor’s recent game against Samsunspor, Salah provided an assist and helped his side secure a 3-0 victory.

Now, it has been suggested that boss Reis wants to further enhance the attacking output of Salah.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Reis is working on ‘specific tactical plans’ designed to bring out Salah’s individual qualities.

It has been suggested that the tactical plan aims to increase Salah’s goal and assist tallies even further.

Salah’s goals could prove crucial in helping Trabzonspor climb higher up the Super Lig table.

The Egyptian attacker himself would be keen to drive Trabzonspor to success with a journalist suggesting that Salah wants to achieve something big in Turkey.

It remains to be seen whether Reis is able to increase Salah’s goalscoring output in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, as they continue to struggle to adjust to the post Salah era.

A Liverpool legend believes the club’s recruitment since their Premier League title win has been hampered by the signing of injury-prone players.

Another Reds legend insisted that the Anfield side must strengthen during the January transfer window.