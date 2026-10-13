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Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes Norwich City look disjointed at the moment, but is clear that the Canaries will start to climb the table.

In the opening nine matches of the season, Philippe Clement has guided Norwich City to just three victories, with Burnley, Sheffield United and Birmingham City the sides they have beaten.

The Canaries have come away empty-handed from each of their last three fixtures, with their latest setback coming in Wales, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

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Norwich were without captain Kenny McLean and Mohamed Toure for the weekend clash against the Swans, with the latter having already found the net five times in the league.

Their poor run has left them languishing in 18th place in the table, with just nine points from nine matches.

Parkin admitted he is surprised by Norwich City’s current position, but believes it is too early to be seriously concerned about their Championship status.

He identified their defensive record as the main issue, pointing to their continued struggles to keep goals out, while also noting Vladan Kovacevic’s difficult start to the season and how centre-backs Jose Cordoba and Ruairi McConville have failed to match the level of their performances for much of last term.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

While he expects the Canaries to climb the table, the 45-year-old conceded that he could not explain their disjointed displays and stressed the need for greater defensive solidity.

When asked whether he had expected more from Clement’s side, Parkin admitted on EFL All Access (6:33): “We did.

“I’m more surprised rather than concerned about their Championship status.

“I think that would be a bit of a grab at this early stage.

“But yes, obviously, they didn’t have Toure, their main marksman, at the weekend, but that’s not the issue.

“It’s conceding goals, and that was happening prior to the international break, and it’s continued.

“You look at the personnel, and it’s a bit of a headscratcher.

“Yes, Kenny McLean not playing at the weekend, I think the goalkeeper has had a tough start to the season.

“He’s not continued in the same manner as he did last year, but the two centre halves, Cordoba and McConville, for the majority of last year, were very good.

“I’m not entirely sure why they’re looking so disjointed at the moment, but I would expect them to climb the table.

“But obviously, they need to tighten up defensively, that’s for sure.”

Norwich City have already conceded 19 goals this season, the most in the Championship, with even the sides in the relegation zone boasting better defensive records.

Clement will be keen to address those defensive shortcomings as he looks to guide the Canaries up the table and keep their promotion ambitions on track.