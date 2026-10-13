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Aston Villa star Matty Cash has insisted that Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa had been delivering top-level performances at Villa Park long before his summer move, while hailing new boy Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a ‘really good’ player.

Konsa brought his seven-year association with the Villans to an end during the summer window, completing a switch to the Gunners.

The Midlands outfit pocketed around £55m from the deal, with the centre-back signing a contract at the Emirates until 2030, with the option of a further year.

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The 28-year-old has quickly settled into Mikel Arteta’s defensive ranks, already proving a valuable addition to their backline.

Last year, Konsa opened up about how Unai Emery had reshaped his perspective on football.

Cash stressed that Konsa is now receiving greater recognition following his move to Arsenal, despite having consistently demonstrated the same quality throughout his years at Aston Villa.

The Poland international also pointed out current defensive options at Villa Park, praising Harwood-Bellis for his ability and Victor Lindelof for the experience he brings to the backline.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Cash said at a press conference: “Ez was fantastic. He’s gone on to Arsenal and people are saying that they didn’t realise as good as he was, but I saw it every day, week in, week out here at Villa.

“He goes to Arsenal and everyone says ‘oh wow, what a player’, but he was showing that level for years here.

“His quality speaks for itself, but we brought in Taylor, who I think is really good and obviously Victor has shown his experience.

“So hopefully we will be more than fine without him, but he was a quality player.”

Following Konsa’s departure, Aston Villa brought Harwood-Bellis in from Southampton during the summer, in a deal that could eventually rise to £30m.

However, the centre-back has made just one appearance so far, starting in the EFL Trophy clash against Coventry City, leaving him with limited opportunities to make an early impression.

Now, Emery’s side are set to welcome Fenerbahce to the Midlands on Wednesday night for their Champions League clash.

Harwood-Bellis will not be available for the encounter, however, having been omitted from the Villains’ Champions League League Phase squad for the competition.