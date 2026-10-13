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Celtic are rightly focused on what looks to be a developing battle to retain their Scottish Premiership title, with Martin O’Neill bidding to keep Rangers and Hearts at bay for another season.

Having secured domestic success five times in a row, Celtic strengthened over the summer with an eye on making a greater impression in the Europe and staying ahead of the pack in Scotland. The striker department was bolstered by the arrivals of Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran, while Mika Baur, Haissem Hassan and Joel van den Berg added further quality across the pitch.

The summer activity at Parkhead has also saw Celtic part ways with several players, either permanently or on loan. For those heading out temporarily, the coming months could prove decisive, with some aiming to earn a route back into the first-team picture, while others may be nearing the end of their Celtic careers and for those, the onus will be on maximising the return from any sale.

Inside Futbol take a closer look at the Celtic first-team loanees and assess whether they could yet have a part to play at Parkhead.

Odin Thiago Holm (on loan at Valerenga)

The 23-year-old returned to former club Valerenga on loan in April until the end of December, having joined Celtic from the Norwegian side in 2023. It is his second loan away from Parkhead, after spending the entirety of the 2025 season with Los Angeles FC.

Holm’s impact in Glasgow has been limited, despite being tipped for a bright future upon his arrival, with a former Norway star praising his ‘amazing insight’.

The midfielder has made just 16 appearances for Celtic, scoring once and providing one assist. His last outing for the club came in August 2024, before calf problems disrupted his progress.

He has featured 12 times in Norway’s Eliteserien this season, while Valerenga sit 12th in the table with 23 points.

For Holm, a route back into the Bhoys’ plans could prove difficult, with Mika Baur and Callum McGregor occupying midfield roles.

With his Celtic contract running until 2028, another loan move or a permanent departure could be on the cards when his loan spell ends in December.

Verdict: Finished

Paulo Bernardo (on loan at Gornik Zabrze)

In August, Bernardo left Celtic for Polish side Gornik Zabrze on loan, with limited game time and being deployed outside his preferred midfield position among the reasons behind his decision to seek a move away from the Scottish champions.

The Ekstraklasa club are understood to have an option to make his move permanent next summer.

That spell has already started positively, with Bernardo featuring in 12 games and registering two assists. He has also made more starts for the Polish league leaders this season than he managed throughout the entirety of last season with Celtic.

The 24-year-old made just 20 appearances in all competitions last term, starting seven, despite one former Hoops star calling for him to be given more opportunities and insisting he had something to offer.

Having arrived at Parkhead in the summer of 2023, Bernardo’s Celtic future now looks uncertain, with his performances in Poland strengthening Gornik’s case to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

Verdict: Finished

Adam Montgomery (on loan at Livingston)

Montgomery featured in all four of Celtic’s pre-season fixtures before securing a loan move to Livingston for a second spell under manager Glenn Whelan. He had spent the first half of last season with the Lions before returning to Parkhead in January after an injury setback.

The move represents the full-back’s seventh consecutive loan spell since his last competitive appearance for Celtic in December 2021.

With Kieran Tierney, Landon Emenalo and Liam Scales ahead of him in the pecking order, regular first-team opportunities at Parkhead remain difficult to come by.

During his previous spell with Livingston, the 24-year-old left-back made eight appearances, scoring in the Scottish League Cup and providing an assist in the league.

His latest stint has produced just two appearances so far, with the defender failing to feature for a single minute throughout September.

With his Celtic contract running until next summer, an exit now looks increasingly likely unless there is a remarkable turnaround in his form and a change of view at Parkhead.

Verdict: Finished

Shin Yamada (on loan at OH Leuven)

The Hoops have strengthened their attacking ranks this season, bringing in the likes of Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran, who should in theory offer a major upgrade.

Celtic also have Yamada in the same position, with the Japanese striker arriving last summer after a prolific spell with Kawasaki Frontale, where his 20-goal haul earned him a move to Parkhead.

However, the centre-forward struggled during his debut season and subsequently headed out on loan to Preussen Munster in January before joining OH Leuven on another temporary deal in the summer.

The 26-year-old has featured in six matches for the Belgian side so far and has another three years left to run on his Celtic deal.

With Hogh not yet firing fully and the need for squad depth, a solid run in Belgium which sees him start to fulfil the potential Celtic saw in him, could potentially lead to another chance back in the green and white during next summer’s pre-season.

Verdict: Future

Michel-Ange Balikwisha (on loan at Gent)

The right-footed left winger is back in Belgium on loan with Gent after his maiden campaign with the Hoops failed to spark.

His first season in Scotland yielded just 14 appearances and two assists, leaving Balikwisha determined to ‘banish the Scottish demons from his memory’ when he made the move to Gent.

So far, the 25-year-old has made six appearances for the Buffaloes, starting four and scoring at the weekend against Zulte Waregem, while his current deal includes an option to buy. Should he seize his opportunity in Belgium, a permanent return to the Belgian Pro League could be on the cards.

Balikwisha has four more years left on his Celtic contract, which runs until 2029, but a route back into the first-team picture still looks difficult to envisage, with Haissem Hassan, Sebastian Tounekti and others seemingly ahead of the DR Congo international in the pecking order.

Verdict: Finished