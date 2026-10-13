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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has stressed the importance of Wolves having their talismanic forwards available, suggesting the club are ‘short’ of one striker.

Wolves are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside, where Will Lankshear’s goal proved decisive.

Cesar Peixoto started Adam Armstrong in place of Raul Jimenez, who was nursing a knee injury, while Fer Lopez was only introduced after the hour mark after returning to Molineux from international duty with fitness concerns.

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The pair have contributed seven goals and three assists between them for the Old Gold, making their absence from Saturday’s starting lineup a significant blow.

Parkin believes Wolves need their key forwards available, suggesting the club may lack the depth to adequately cover their absences.

While acknowledging Armstrong’s impressive record as a striker in the second tier, he questioned whether Peixoto’s side have enough options to lead the line, suggesting the forward could be better utilised in a supporting role, particularly in away fixtures.

The former striker ultimately argued that Wolves are short of a centre-forward and would benefit from adding another option in that position.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Parkin said on EFL All Access (10:28): “Yes, they really need their talismanic forwards to be available, don’t they?

“Because maybe they don’t have quite enough in reserve.

“And when you see Adam Armstrong coming in for Jimenez, that sentiment probably sounds a little bit greedy because Armstrong has been a brilliant striker in the second tier in particular.

“But maybe he’s got a role to play in some games, especially away from home, maybe off one of the flanks or maybe in behind a more physical centre-forward.

“I probably think they’re a centre-forward short, in truth.”

The Old Gold have made a solid start to their Championship campaign, sitting fifth with 14 points from eight matches.

Celta Vigo have expressed interest in taking Lopez back to Spain, although a return does not appear imminent.

With another of Peixoto’s defensive regulars in Nasser Djiga attracting interest from a Turkish club, Wolves will be hoping to avoid further departures in January as they look to sustain their promotion challenge.