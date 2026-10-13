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The agent of Newcastle United chased Valencia star David Otorbi has revealed that several Premier League clubs have made contact, but has stressed that no decision regarding the attacker’s future will be rushed.

Otorbi joined Valencia in 2019 and spent several years in the academy developing through the youth ranks for Los Che.

The Spaniard made his debut for the Mestalla outfit in January 2024, making him the youngest debutant in Valencia’s history.

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The 18-year-old continued his development with Valencia’s B team last season, where he consistently impressed with his performances in attack.

Seeing the youngster’s potential, Valencia secured Otorbi on a long-term contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2028.

This season, the attacker has been playing for the first team and has made seven La Liga appearances so far, while scoring a goal.

The 18-year-old is already attracting Premier League attention as two coaches from Newcastle were ‘in the stands taking notes’ at the El Sardinero Stadium as they observed Otorbi.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

However, it appears the Magpies are not the only club from the Premier League interested in the Spaniard.

Otorbi’s agent revealed that several clubs have made contact, particularly from the Premier League, in recent weeks to enquire about the Valencia player’s situation.

However, he stressed that Otorbi is happy at Valencia and remains focused on his development, with the immediate priority being to gain experience and help the team whenever the manager gives him an opportunity.

The Valencia man’s agent has also stressed the importance of patience in the youngster’s development, insisting that they do not want to rush his progress.

Speaking to Radio MARCA Valencia, he said: “He’s a player with a lot of market value, and always has been.

“In recent weeks, we’ve received calls from quite a few clubs.

“It’s true that many clubs have called us , especially from the Premier League.

“We are very happy in Valencia and, for the moment, our only objective is to continue learning, continue adding to our experience and help the team if the manager deems it appropriate.

“We want it to be slow; we believe that’s what’s necessary and we don’t want to rush it.”

With multiple clubs keen, Newcastle could be facing stiff competition to secure the signature of Otorbi, which could well cause the Magpies to step up on their pursuit of the 18-year-old.

Otorbi fits the profile of up and coming youngsters Newcastle have been focusing on signing in recent windows.