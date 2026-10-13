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Doubts are beginning to emerge over Nottingham Forest attacker Omari Hutchinson’s future at AC Milan following a ‘sad epilogue’ against Sassuolo, an Italian journalist believes.

The 22-year-old joined the Italian giants at the end of August on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Nottingham Forest attacker opted for a fresh start after his debut campaign at the City Ground failed to meet expectations, contributing just one goal and eight assists in 41 appearances.

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His fortunes have hardly improved under Ruben Amorim this season, with Hutchinson managing just 60 minutes of action for the Rossoneri and struggling to make an impression.

Some of those minutes came at the weekend against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, but the former Ipswich Town starlet was unable to make his limited opportunity count.

Despite a journalist calling for him to receive a proper chance in the side and a team-mate praising his technical quality, the Portuguese manager has yet to hand him a start in Rossoneri colours.

Italian journalist Niccolo Crespi, however, feels Hutchinson should have offered more during his appearance in the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, while acknowledging that coming on against the Neroverdi was no easy task.

English player Age Ruben Loftus-Cheek 30 Fikayo Tomori 28 Omari Hutchinson 22 AC Milan’s English players

Crespi noted that Amorim introduced Hutchinson late on in the hope of breaking down Sassuolo’s defence, but described the substitute’s performance as a ‘sad epilogue’, citing his lack of courage and failure to complete a successful dribble.

He wrote on Italian outlet Milan News: “It wasn’t an easy entrance against Sassuolo, we understand, but more was expected.

“Amorim wanted to reward the former Nottingham [Forest] player by bringing him on late on, a sort of extra weapon to try and break down the Neroverdi defence.

“The result was a sad epilogue: little courage and no successful dribbling”

Nottingham Forest may yet welcome Hutchinson back into the fold if the coming months bring little improvement from the 22-year-old, with Milan needing to see ‘something out of the ordinary’ to trigger the option to buy.

The Rossoneri’s next outing is a Europa League clash against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, and it remains to be seen whether the Nottingham Forest loanee will feature in their plans, having previously been tipped to be considered for European fixtures.