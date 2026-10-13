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Lucas Perri has come in for criticism for his performance against Udinese, with the Leeds United goalkeeper dubbed ‘not entirely convincing’ when coming off his line.

The Brazilian shot-stopper fell down the pecking order at Elland Road last season and, following the summer arrival of James Trafford from Manchester City, Perri pushed for an exit in search of regular minutes.

The summer transfer window proved chaotic, with Marseille entering the race alongside Torino for the 28-year-old’s signature, only for the Serie A side to come out on top.

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Perri had to wait until September to make his first appearance for Il Toro but has since established himself as the first choice between the sticks, starting five games across all competitions.

At the weekend, Torino welcomed Udinese to Piedmont, where Ignazio Abate’s side secured a narrow 2-1 victory, with Perri making just two defensive contributions over the course of the game.

His performances have been firmly under the microscope due to mistakes already this season and Italian outlet Toro News gave him a rating of 5.5 in the game.

It was suggested that Perri did not need to be called upon too much, but when he was called upon from his line, he did not convince.

Goalkeeper Country James Trafford England Michael Zetterer Germany Alex Cairns England Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

Toro News wrote about Perri: “Largely untroubled for most of the first half, he concedes from the first real shot on target when Ekkelenkamp beats him with a low diagonal effort that he can do very little about.

“In the second half, he is mainly called upon to deal with routine situations, but he is not entirely convincing when coming off his line. In the 70th minute, he gets down to keep out Kamara’s powerful low cross.”

In Torino colours, Perri is yet to keep a clean sheet, having conceded in every appearance, with those performances forming part of a campaign that has left Torino 12th in Serie A.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper has nevertheless received the backing of Abate, with the manager facing criticism for his loyalty to the Brazilian, while a legendary compatriot has also urged Torino supporters to place their faith in Perri.

Leeds, meanwhile, have enjoyed two clean sheets in Trafford’s six appearances, with the 24-year-old serving as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper as the Whites occupy a place in the top half of the Premier League table.

Torino have an option to make Perri’s move permanent, and Leeds will hope the Brazilian can raise his level during his spell in Turin, particularly with the possibility that he could leave Elland Road for good.