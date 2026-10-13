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Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro is ‘seriously considering’ an exit from N17, with Spurs’ firm stance on retaining the right-back the ‘main obstacle’ to any potential departure.

The Spaniard has cemented his status as a key figure in north London in recent seasons, with his growing influence putting him on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester City during the summer.

As a result, the Lilywhites acted decisively to keep hold of the right-back, tying him down until 2031 with a contract extension.

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However, Spurs have yet to shake off their struggles from recent seasons, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side still languishing in the relegation zone amid a poor start.

With Tottenham showing few signs of overcoming their ongoing struggles, fresh doubts are also emerging over Porro’s long-term future at N17.

According to Spanish daily Sport, Porro ‘no longer sees himself’ in Tottenham’s plans for the long term and is ‘seriously considering returning to Spanish football’.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation closely, having retained their interest in the right-back since exploring the possibility of signing him during the summer window.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, despite Porro’s apparent desire to leave north London, Tottenham remain reluctant to let him go, with their firm stance emerging as the ‘main obstacle’ to any prospective deal.

Even if Barcelona step up their pursuit, the Lilywhites are well placed to demand a substantial fee before agreeing to part ways with their right-back, particularly given the length of his current contract.

Nevertheless, the Spanish giants could look to use Porro’s willingness to leave as leverage in negotiations, potentially strengthening their hand should the defender push for a move.

For now, Tottenham will be counting on Porro to help them find a way out of their current difficulties.

Spurs’ next assignment sees them host Coventry City on Monday night, with De Zerbi’s men looking to register their first Premier League win of the season.