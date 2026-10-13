Richard Keys has labelled Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz the worst player ever to wear the Reds’ number seven shirt ‘by a country mile’.

The 23-year-old’s struggles at Anfield have continued, with the German once again failing to make any impact during the Reds’ frustrating defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The encounter with the Citizens marked Wirtz’s seventh game without a goal this season, as the German has managed only a single assist despite racking up 560 minutes on the pitch.

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Last month, former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf suggested that Wirtz is already running out of time to prove himself on Merseyside.

A German journalist has also pointed out the lack of encouraging signs from the midfielder.

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison, meanwhile, has backed Wirtz as capable of reaching high levels, although he has also admitted to being puzzled by the Wirtz’s inability to produce convincing performances on the pitch.

Now, during a discussion about the players who have worn Liverpool’s number 7 shirt, Keys ranked Wirtz as the worst of them all.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 140 Premier League 39 Europa League 33 Florian Wirtz’s top competitions by appearances

Keys said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (19.58): “The worst by a country mile ever to wear Liverpool’s number seven jersey, Florian Wirtz.

“Tell me I’m wrong.”

Liverpool are set to face Austrian outfit LASK Linz in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Wirtz hoping to offer more than another underwhelming display.

Last month, the midfielder was linked with a move to Bayern Munich, although the German giants’ board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge dismissed the speculation.

Wirtz is not the only player enduring a goal drought at Anfield, as big-money summer arrival Bradley Barcola is also yet to find the net after making six appearances.

If Wirtz continues to be ineffective then the questions may shift to Andoni Iraola and why he is still playing the German or why he is unable to get the best out of him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on Pierre Kalulu, but Juventus are working to secure a contract extension for the centre-back.