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Hartlepool United boss Pete Wild has lauded Newcastle United Under-21s for their outstanding display against his side in the National League Cup and feels the Magpies have some ‘absolutely top players’.

Newcastle U21s secured their first National League Cup victory on Tuesday night at Victoria Park, edging past the Hartlepool 2-1 to claim all three points.

Kyran Thompson found the net before a Reiss McNally own goal further tilted the contest in Newcastle’s favour, leaving Hartlepool unable to prevent the visitors from taking the spoils.

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The result leaves Newcastle sixth in Group C of the National League Cup after four rounds of fixtures.

The Tyneside outfit sit six points behind group leaders Middlesbrough Under-21s, who have nine points to their name.

Reflecting on the defeat, Wild hailed Newcastle’s youngsters, highlighting the quality within their ranks and the standard of football they produced on the pitch.

The Hartlepool boss has also pointed out the contest as a valuable test for both sides.

Team Points Middlesbrough U21s 9 Boreham Wood 7 Tamworth 6 Solihull Moors 6 Everton U21s 5 Newcastle U21s 3 Leeds United U21s 3 Hartlepool United 0 Group C table

Wild told Hartlepool’s club media: “For Newcastle, I thought Newcastle were outstanding tonight.

“I thought they played an excellent brand of football and they have got some absolutely top players.

“And fair credit to them, I thought they were good value for their win tonight.

“So, I think, for both teams, it is a really good competition.”

Newcastle summer arrival Aftner Ca featured for 77 minutes at Victoria Park, but was unable to make his mark on the scoresheet.

The striker had earned recognition from Newcastle Under-21s boss Robbie Stockdale last month for the different profile he brings to the side.

Meanwhile, Matthias Jaissle’s side endured a frustrating night on Monday as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Coventry City, leaving the Magpies eleventh in the Premier League table.

Newcastle have recently made enquiries about former Nottingham Forest star Danilo, although Crystal Palace are also keen on the midfielder.