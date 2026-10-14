Richard Keys believes Manchester United star Youri Tielemans’ ‘best days are behind him’ amid the Red Devils’ recent struggles.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford after the Red Devils triggered his £35m release clause at Aston Villa during the summer window.

Tielemans joined Manchester United on the back of an impressive campaign at Villa Park, where he played a key role in their fourth-place Premier League finish and Europa League triumph last term.

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However, life at Old Trafford so far has proved less straightforward, with the Red Devils enduring a difficult run of form and Tielemans yet to provide the spark needed to improve their fortunes.

On Tuesday night, Michael Carrick deployed the Belgian in the number ten role against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, moving him away from his usual position in central midfield.

Tielemans lasted 66 minutes before being withdrawn, as the Red Devils were beaten 2-0, adding to another disappointing outing of the season.

Now, Keys has suggested that Tielemans is a far cry from the player he once was, arguing that the midfielder is past his peak.

Club played for Anderlecht Monaco Leicester City Aston Villa Manchester United Clubs Youri Tielemans has played for

Keys said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (3.21): “Yes [he’s an Aldi player].

“His best days are behind him.”

He also backed Lisandro Martinez’s post-match criticism of Manchester United’s hierarchy, stressing that the club failed to conduct effective transfer business during the summer window: “They didn’t do enough.

“I agree entirely with Martinez.”

Keys has also recently taken aim at Carrick over Manchester United’s disappointing run of results, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his position.

Following Tuesday’s defeat to Atletico Madrid, the Red Devils are now stuck in a five-game winless streak, with mounting pressure on Carrick to deliver a response before their struggles deepen further.

Manchester United’s next assignment is against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, where there will be little room for further slip-ups.

Meanwhile, former Leeds star Dominic Matteo has already warned Daniel Farke’s side against making silly mistakes when they face the Red Devils.