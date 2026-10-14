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West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has caught Besiktas’ eye with his attacking contributions, and the Turkish outfit ‘will contact’ the Hammers over a potential deal in January.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a regular at the London Stadium since joining West Ham three years ago.

However, following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship at the end of last term, speculation over a possible departure for the centre-back gathered pace.

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Several clubs across Europe have monitored the Greece international, although the summer transfer window closed without any concrete moves materialising.

Mavropanos has maintained his starting role at London Stadium this season, clocking up 880 minutes across ten appearances.

Alongside his defensive duties, Mavropanos has offered a threat at the opposite end of the pitch as well, finding the net four times and providing an assist.

Mavropanos’ goalscoring exploits have now brought him onto the radar of Besiktas and Olympiacos, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Club played for Giannina Arsenal Nurnberg Stuttgart West Ham United Clubs Konstantinos Mavropanos has played for

As part of accelerating their interest, the Black Eagles’ ‘transfer committee will contact’ West Ham to assess the possibility of a deal in the winter window.

Besiktas director Eduard Graf is understood to have ‘watched’ Mavropanos during Greece’s 1-0 win over Germany earlier this month, assessing the defender’s qualities first-hand.

Whether the Hammers would sanction the centre-back’s departure during the winter window remains uncertain, as they are likely to rely on his services in their bid to secure promotion.

Besiktas currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig and also have the Europa League to contend with, as the Black Eagles hope their ambitions on both fronts will tempt Mavropanos to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Niclas Fullkrug, who left the London Stadium on loan during the summer window, has recently spoken about the special feeling he experiences at Werder Bremen.