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Fixture: LASK Linz vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has picked his team and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League league phase game against LASK Linz.

The Reds head to Austria on the back of a home loss against Manchester City and the jury is still very much out on Iraola.

Liverpool have won just two of their opening six Premier League games under the former Bournemouth manager as they languish in ninth place.

Iraola was keen for wingers to be signed in the summer and Liverpool splashed major cash to land Bradley Barcola, but so far the Spanish boss has failed to get a tune out of the Frenchman.

There is also continuing scrutiny of Florian Wirtz, who struggles to be able to impact games in any meaningful way, but Iraola continues to hand him starts and does so again tonight.

Iraola will want not just a good result tonight in Austria, but also a good performance, as he looks for Liverpool to return to winning ways.

LASK were in Austrian Bundesliga action last time out and suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rapid Vienna.

In goal tonight for Liverpool is Alisson, while ahead of the Brazilian are Jeremie Frimpong, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Ryan Gravenberch and Trey Nyoni look to dominate, while Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoah support Lewis Koumas.

On the bench Iraola has options to shake things up if needed at any point and they include Victor Munoz and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool Lineup vs LASK Linz

Alisson, Frimpong, Araujo, Jacquet, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Wirtz, Barcola, Ngumoah, Koumas

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Munoz, Chambers, McConnell, Danns, Sonni-Lambie, Lucky