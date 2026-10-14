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Fixture: Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Lincoln City for this evening’s Championship clash between the two teams at Sincil Bank.

West Ham have now clocked back to back draws in the league, being held by Millwall and QPR, and Nuno will be desperate to return to winning ways tonight.

Lincoln by contrast have lost their last two Championship outings, going down against Swansea City and Sheffield United.

Even so, the Imps will be hugely motivated for what may well be seen as their game of the season when West Ham come calling at Sincil Bank.

The two sides last met at Sincil Bank in 2023, when an EFL Cup tie saw West Ham visit and run out 1-0 winners on the night.

Tomas Soucek scored the only goal on that occasion and Nuno would take the same result tonight as it would hand the Hammers three points.

West Ham will start as favourites, especially as Lincoln have not won at home yet this season, drawing twice and losing twice.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Lincoln City tonight is Mads Hermansen, while at the back Nuno picks Joel Veltman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Morato to keep things tight.

Winning the battle in midfield will be crucial and West Ham go with Arne Engels and Mohamadou Kante, while Manor Solomon and Jarrod Bowen support Pablo and Joel Piroe.

If Nuno does need to try to influence the game off the bench then he has options to turn to within the 90 minutes and they include Taty Castellanos and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham United Lineup vs Lincoln City

Hermansen, Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Engels, Kante, Bowen, Solomon, Pablo, Piroe

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Castellanos, Mukasa, Soucek, Scarles, Austbo, Golambeckis, Orford