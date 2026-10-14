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Leeds United are ‘showing strong interest’ in striker Yassir Zabiri, with the Whites ‘keen to gain a clear understanding of his potential’ ahead of a possible move to take him to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old joined Spanish outfit Racing Santander on a season-long loan during the summer window after struggling to establish himself at French club Rennes.

However, Zabiri has wasted little time making his mark in Spain, firing seven goals in his first eight La Liga appearances.

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The Moroccan’s prolific start has placed him among the Spanish top flight’s leading scorers, underlining the superb impact he has made so far for Racing Santander.

The striker has also shown his ability to deliver on the biggest occasions, finding the net against Barcelona after coming off the bench last month.

Zabiri’s performances have now attracted attention from Leeds, who are ‘showing strong interest’ in bringing him to Elland Road, according to Africafoot.

However, the Whites are not alone in their pursuit, with fellow Premier League side Ipswich Town also eager to land the Moroccan.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Both clubs are ‘keen to gain a clear understanding of his potential and room for improvement’ and are understood to have already dispatched scouts to assess his performances at close quarters.

Racing Santander are also intent on retaining Zabiri beyond his current loan spell, despite having no option to make the move permanent when securing his services from Rennes.

The Spanish side are therefore believed to have ‘already taken steps’ towards negotiating a permanent deal for the attacker.

During the summer window, Leeds explored a move for another La Liga striker in Carlos Espi, but ultimately missed out after Real Madrid secured his signature.

The Whites now have another opportunity to pursue a promising young striker from La Liga, although it remains to be seen whether they will step up their interest in Zabiri.

Meanwhile, Leeds legend Jon Newsome recently voiced his disappointment with the performances of summer arrival Harry Wilson, who he feels needs to step up soon.