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Sutton United boss Chris Agutter has praised Leicester City loanee Bobby Amartey, hailing him as ‘one of the best lads you could ever work with’.

Amartey joined the Leicester City academy at the age of 12 and has spent years progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

The midfielder signed his first professional contract with the Foxes in August 2024 after impressing in the youth teams.

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He further cemented his spot within the youth set-up by becoming the captain of the Leicester City Under-21 squad.

To give the 20-year-old regular first-team football, the Foxes recently sent Amartey on a short-term loan to Sutton.

The loan spell’s duration is less than three months, with the agreement scheduled to run until 30th November.

The defender recently made his first start for Sutton in the National League Cup against West Brom Under-21s, scoring in the 19th minute as his side secured a 3-2 victory.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Sutton boss Agutter praised Amartey for his performances since arriving at the club, highlighting the defender’s personality and character as key positives.

He also described the Leicester loanee as ‘one of the best lads you could ever work with’, praising the way he has conducted himself and suggesting that his attitude reflects well on him, his family and the Foxes.

Bell 🔗 Bobby https://t.co/SYxHlPqulU — Sutton United (@suttonunited) October 14, 2026

The Sutton boss stressed that Amartey is now translating those qualities into strong performances on the pitch, adding that the youngster is progressing well and his loan spell has the potential to be a very positive one.

Speaking to SUFC TV, he said: “Yes, he played really well; Bob’s done great since he’s come in, in terms of personality, character.”

“He is one of the best lads you could ever work with.

“He has conducted himself really well as a credit to himself, [his] family and Leicester.

“And now he is backing up with some really good performances on the pitch.

“He’s progressing well and um I think it looks like it could be a really positive loan.”

Amartey will now look to regularly feature for Sutton and gain valuable first-team experience, while also trying to display strong performances.

Meanwhile, after eight games, the Foxes are struggling in League One and sit 17th in the table.

However, a former EFL winger has backed boss Russell Martin to lift Leicester City up the League One table, insisting the Foxes boss has faced more criticism than he deserves.