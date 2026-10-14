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Nottingham Forest target Archie Brown has expressed confidence in earning a future England call-up, stressing his belief in his own ability.

The 24-year-old came through the academies at West Brom and Derby County before moving to Switzerland to begin his senior career with Lausanne-Sport.

Last year, he joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce from Gent on a three-year deal and made an immediate impact, registering 12 goal involvements in his debut season, a run of form that caught the attention of Nottingham Forest.

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Brown has carried that momentum into the current campaign, recording two goals and an assist in the eleven appearances he has made so far.

One of the left-back’s goals came in the Champions League last month against Roma, as he helped his side salvage a point in a 1-1 draw.

Brown’s England career has so far been limited to the Under-20s, where he made his debut in 2024 and registered a goal and an assist in his two appearances, with a senior call-up yet to follow.

Thomas Tuchel, whose latest international break has now passed, did not consider the 24-year-old, instead selecting Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly.

Club Years Lausanne-Sport 2021-2023 Gent 2023-2025 Fenerbahce 2025- Brown’s career so far

The Fenerbahce star stated his belief that he has the qualities to earn an England call-up, remaining confident in his ability to make the step up to the senior team.

The 24-year-old added that his opportunity to represent the Three Lions will arrive sooner or later, maintaining his faith in what he can offer at international level.

Brown said via Turkish outlet Futbol Arena: “I believe in myself and what I’m capable of.

“Sooner or later, I’ll get called up to the national team.”

Forest are understood to have retained their interest in Brown, although they are aware that securing his signature could cost twice as much as initially anticipated.

Another potential obstacle is that Fenerbahce may be reluctant to sanction his departure until adequate cover is available.

New manager Oliver Glasner favours a three-man defence and the use of wing-backs, with Neco Williams currently a key option on the left flank.

Brown’s ability to operate up and down the left side could make him an appealing addition, but whether the Tricky Trees make a move in January remains to be seen.

The Fenerbahce man is also likely to be aware that his chances of an England call-up would likely greatly increase if he is playing in the Premier League.