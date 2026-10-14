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Tottenham Hotspur outcast Richarlison has been praised for taking time to meet fans and take selfies with fans following Spurs Under-21s EFL Cup meeting with Cheltenham Town.

The Brazilian forward finished as Tottenham’s top scorer last season and was named in Roberto De Zerbi’s starting lineup for the opening fixture against Brentford in August.

However, much has changed for the 29-year-old since then, with Richarlison appearing destined for an exit from N17 before he personally pulled the plug on a return to Everton, despite the clubs reaching an agreement.

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Once the transfer window closed, the striker was frozen out of the first team and omitted from Tottenham’s Premier League squad, meaning De Zerbi cannot now select him.

Despite attracting interest from Trabzonspor, Vasco da Gama and a club in the United Arab Emirates, Richarlison saw no transfer materialise.

What a guy. For all the stick Richarlison gets, I’ve just watched him for 20 minutes after the game sign autographs, take photos with Cheltenham and spurs fans. Fair play. When you see Cole Palmer ignoring kids, this guy ignored his coaches to make aure fans got an experience they wouldn’t forget. — Daniel Hopkins (@Hoppo101) October 13, 2026

On Tuesday night, Tottenham’s Under-21s travelled to Cressing Road to face Cheltenham Town, with Richarlison named in the starting lineup, much to the delight of the Robins boss Steve Cotterill.

The Brazilian needed just 56 minutes to make his mark, opening the scoring for the visitors in a contest that finished 2-2 before going to penalties.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Brazil international also converted his spot-kick, but his effort ultimately counted for little as the hosts prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-out.

Despite the defeat, the 29-year-old remained at the ground well after the final whistle, signing autographs and posing for pictures with supporters.

It did not go unnoticed, with Richarlison happy to meet with supporters and showing a good attitude throughout.

Tottenham’s first team are currently in Marbella for warm-weather training, with Richarlison absent as they prepare for their next fixture against Coventry City.

De Zerbi’s side have scored just three goals in six Premier League matches and remain in the bottom three as they search for their first league win of the season.

Spurs host the Sky Blues at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, with the pressure mounting to turn their performances into points.

With the Lilywhites struggling to find the net, Richarlison’s goal for the Under-21s comes as a reminder that one of the club’s most prolific forwards last season is now scoring outside the first-team picture.