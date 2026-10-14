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Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin has lauded former Tottenham Hotspur star Will Lankshear for his impressive one touch finishing ability at Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs’ academy from Sheffield United in 2022, with the Lilywhites identifying his long-term potential.

However, in search of regular first-team football and further development, Lankshear made the switch to Boro during the summer window.

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The move to the Riverside has reaped rewards for the Englishman, who has netted ten goals in 13 appearances, underlining the immediate impact he has made.

No player has outscored Lankshear in the Championship so far, with the striker emerging as a pivotal figure in Middlesbrough’s promotion push.

His flourishing spell on Teesside has also prompted questions over Tottenham’s decision to let him leave, with journalist Alasdair Gold describing the north London outfit’s call as wrong.

Another journalist, Simon Watts, likewise expressed disbelief at Tottenham’s thinking behind allowing the attacker to depart N17.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, assessing Lankshear’s performances, Parkin hailed the striker’s composure in front of goal and his ability to finish moves with a single touch.

Drawing on his own experience as a centre-forward of a similar mould, Parkin stressed how difficult it is to score so consistently without needing an extra touch, making Lankshear’s scoring record all the more noteworthy.

On the back of Lankshear scoring the only goal in Middlesbrough’s weekend win over Wolves, Parkin said on What The EFL (10.15): “A standard finish from Will Lankshear.

“That’s 10 goals now, all one touch, which, having been a centre forward of a similar mould, is an incredible stat, really.

“Because even I would maybe take a heavy first touch and then bundle one in on occasion.

“So, to be notching in similar fashion with such regularity is very interesting.”

After six rounds of Premier League action, Tottenham have scored fewer goals than any other side in the division, making their decision to let Lankshear leave all the more frustrating.

However, Spurs retain matching rights and a sell-on clause as part of the agreement that took Lankshear to Middlesbrough, but only time will tell whether they consider bringing him back to N17.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will next host Coventry City on Monday night, with Spurs desperate to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro is seriously considering an exit from north London, but Tottenham are ready to resist any attempt to prise him away.