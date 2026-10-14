AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Edson Alvarez’s agent has met with Valencia sporting director Braulio Vazquez, with the West Ham United star keen on a ‘change of scenery’.

The 28-year-old was expected to leave the London Stadium during the summer window after returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce last term.

The Turkish outfit had an option to make Alvarez’s stay permanent, but opted against activating it after the midfielder struggled to make an impression amid persistent injury problems.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Several clubs explored a potential deal for the Mexican during the summer, with Alvarez understood to have come close to joining Real Sociedad before the move fell through.

Alvarez ultimately remained in east London after the Hammers’ hefty asking price proved a stumbling block for interested parties.

The midfielder remains out of favour in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, with his only appearance this season coming in an EFL Cup clash in August, where he played 75 minutes.

Now, according to Spanish daily AS, one of Alvarez’s agents, Tarek Sebiat, met Valencia sporting director Vazquez on Wednesday, with it being suggested that a move could be on the agenda.

Competition Appearances Eredivisie 98 Liga MX 80 Premier League 59 Top competition for Edson Alvarez by appearances

Alvarez is believed to be a ‘feasible option’ for Valencia to pursue during the winter window on the basis of a loan.

Should Los Che decide to take concrete steps, a six-month loan move to Mestalla is their preferred option and it would reunite Alvarez with his former Valencia boss Javier Aguirre.

The midfielder is ‘open to a change of scenery’, having been left with no future at the London Stadium.

The Hammers could be receptive to a loan proposal in January, but may well want an obligation or option to buy including.

The Mexican remains under contract with West Ham until 2028, having joined the east London outfit three years ago.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are preparing to approach West Ham over a potential winter window deal for defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.