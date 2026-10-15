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Fixture: Benfica vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Benfica for this evening’s Europa League clash at the Estadio da Luz.

Celtic got back to winning ways following the international break by seeing off Motherwell and O’Neill will hope that has gone some way to repairing confidence in the team.

Europe though represents another level entirely for Celtic to adapt to and O’Neill will be wary of the effect that a loss at Benfica could have on his side.

Several Celtic stars are still very much getting used to the demands of European football, not least Colby Donovan, who former Bhoys midfielder Peter Grant recently warned needs to get fitter.

Celtic have had a boost with the return of Jota to action, though Andy Walker believes it will take time for the winger to get up to full speed.

There are some parallels between the two teams tonight as, while Celtic lost a derby clash, Benfica also lost somewhat of a derby, against FC Porto, before then, like Celtic, bouncing back with a weekend win, over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Benfica won their Europa League opener, beating AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro, while Celtic were beaten at Celtic Park by Ferencvaros.

The two sides last met in the Champions League in 2012, with a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park followed by a 2-1 win by Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Benfica this evening is Viljami Sinisalo, while ahead of him are Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Auston Trusty and Kieran Tierney.

In the engine room, O’Neill goes with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Oliver Sorensen, while Sebastian Tounetki and Camillo Duran support Kasper Hogh.

The experienced manager may need to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Benfica at some point tonight and options off the bench include James Forrest and Benjamin Nygren.

Celtic Lineup vs Benfica

Sinisalo, Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Sorensen, Tounetki, Duran, Hogh

Substitutes: Johnstone, Lotomba, Scales, Nygren, McCowan, Osmand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Forrest, Kennedy, Clearie