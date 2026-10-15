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Crystal Palace ‘might take inspiration’ from Jeremy Jacquet’s move to Liverpool if Paris Saint-Germain come calling for Jaydee Canvot, with the Eagles potentially looking to secure a substantial fee.

Canvot came through the ranks at French outfit Toulouse, where his performances attracted interest from Aston Villa last year before Crystal Palace ultimately secured his services.

The 20-year-old has since developed into an influential presence at Selhurst Park, playing an important role in the Eagles’ Conference League triumph last season.

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Canvot has carried that momentum into the current campaign, accumulating 466 minutes across six appearances as he continues to strengthen his standing in Crystal Palace set-up.

The centre-back had already been attracting attention from leading clubs as far back as March, although that interest failed to translate into any concrete developments during the summer window.

But recent suggestions have emerged that PSG could be potential suitors, with the French giants keeping close tabs on Canvot’s situation at Selhurst Park.

It remains to be seen whether Les Parisiens will turn their interest into a formal approach for the defender.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

However, should PSG make a move, Crystal Palace ‘might take inspiration’ from Jacquet’s transfer from Rennes to Liverpool when setting their valuation for Canvot, looking to ‘set the starting price’ along similar lines, according to French outlet Top Mercato.

The Reds secured Jacquet in a deal worth £60m, which was confirmed during the summer window, potentially providing Crystal Palace with a reference point as they assess the fee required to let Canvot go.

Canvot remains contracted to Selhurst Park until 2029, placing the Eagles in a strong negotiating position and leaving them under little obligation to entertain a cut-price offer as his stock continues to rise with each performance.

PSG may not be the only club in the frame for Canvot and ‘other top clubs could join the race’ as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are monitoring former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo, although Newcastle United have already made enquiries to get ahead.