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Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool during the summer transfer window of 2025 with lots of expectations and a heavy price tag of £116m. The Germany international impressed everyone during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and was pivotal in helping their success.

The 23-year-old took time to settle in the Premier League and initially struggled to register a goal contribution for the Reds. However, the German eventually found more rhythm towards the latter half of the season and finished the last Premier League season with five goals and three assists in 33 appearances

Wirtz has continued to struggle to contribute goals and assists this season, managing just one assist in six Premier League appearances so far and now there is open debate about how much longer Liverpool will persist with him.

He has proved to be ineffective in a number of games, adding little to Liverpool’s play, and the jury is out on just how good Wirtz is.

His defenders argue that Liverpool may well not be the right fit for Wirtz and he would be better suited at another side.

Given that view, Inside Futbol look at five clubs which could well suit Wirtz more than Liverpool do.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen know better than most how to get the best out of Wirtz. During his time at the club, he developed into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders.

Wirtz was rarely tied to one position. He often moved into the left half-space, collected the ball between the lines and looked to combine with the forwards. When defenders stepped out to close him down, he could use his close control to get past them or find a team-mate making a run into the box.

That freedom was a major part of his game at Leverkusen. Rather than having to dictate play from deep, he could spend more time in areas where his decisions had an immediate impact on the attack.

Leverkusen’s emphasis on fluid attacking movement would still suit him. With the freedom to drift across the final third, Wirtz would have a familiar platform from which to influence game.

It is hard not to reach the conclusion that Wirtz may have left Leverkusen too soon.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich wanted Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, but were snubbed.

It is clear they put much work into where he could fit in and Bayern Munich could help Wirtz become an even more effective creator by surrounding him with forwards who know how to exploit the spaces he finds.

Harry Kane’s movement would be particularly useful. The England striker regularly drops into midfield to link play, which can draw defenders away from their positions. Wirtz could take advantage by moving beyond Kane, combining with him around the penalty area or slipping passes through for Bayern Munich’s wide attackers like Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Bayern Munich’s attacking quality could give Wirtz several passing options whenever he receives the ball, allowing him to focus on finding the right pass instead of having to force openings himself.

The German giants would not need to build their entire attack around him, but they would have the personnel to make his creativity count. A role behind Kane, with the freedom to move into either half-space, could bring out the best in his game.

If Liverpool do choose to cut ties, do not be surprised to see Bayern Munich return to the chase.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan’s use of two forwards would give Wirtz clear targets for his passing, while a role behind the strikers could allow him to concentrate on creating chances rather than playing as a conventional central midfielder.

Wirtz is particularly effective when team-mates make runs ahead of him. He can spot movements early, release forwards with well-timed through-balls and use quick combinations to get around defenders. Inter Milan’s attacking structure could give him plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.

He would also have the option of moving into wider areas before cutting back inside, making it more difficult for opponents to track his movement. If the forwards occupied the centre-backs, Wirtz could find space around the edge of the penalty area and look to create openings himself.

Affording Wirtz would be difficult for Inter Milan, who might hope Liverpool could sanction a loan, allowing the German to get back into his groove away from the pressure cooker of Anfield before then returning to Merseyside.

Juventus

Juventus could benefit from having a player like Wirtz to bring more invention to their attacking play. His ability to receive possession under pressure, turn quickly and carry the ball forward would help them progress through midfield, particularly against opponents who defend in a compact shape.

Wirtz could cement his place in the side by operating as an attacking midfielder behind the striker, with two wingers providing width. Having two defensive midfielders behind him would give the German greater freedom to influence the game in the final third, while providing defensive cover to compensate for his limited contribution during counter-attacks.

His versatility would be another advantage. Wirtz could play as a No.10, move towards the left or drift into the half-spaces to combine with the forwards. Those movements would make it harder for opponents to mark him closely.

Juventus remain arguably the biggest club in Italian football and would likely be willing to shape their team around the German.

Barcelona

Barcelona could be one of the most natural fits for Wirtz because their emphasis on possession and positional rotations suits the way he likes to play. He does not need to remain in one area to influence a game; he can move into pockets of space, receive on the turn and combine quickly with team-mates.

The Catalan giants is a team that rely on their attacking players to outscore their opponents each game and Wirtz’s creativity could help him be a regular player for Barcelona.

With the likes of Rodri and Pedri keeping cover for him, the Germany international can move into empty spaces to link with the forwards. Barcelona’s use of width would also help stretch opposition defences, leaving more room for him to operate between the lines.

His close control and quick decision-making would be especially useful against teams that sit deep. Rather than relying on crosses or individual dribbles to break them down, Barcelona could use his combinations around the penalty area to create clearer chances.

Liverpool did sell a similar player to Barcelona in the past, with Philippe Coutinho making the move. That did not work out however.

Verdict

While there is no doubt that Wirtz has the quality to improve any team in the world, finding the right balance for even a talented player like the German is needed to bring out the best in him.

Bayer Leverkusen offered Wirtz a familiar environment, though Bayern Munich, who could give him the runners and attacking quality to make the most of his passing, would seem like the most likely route back to German football.

Inter Milan’s two-forward system would provide another interesting outlet for his creativity and Juventus could benefit from his ability to unlock compact defences.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could give him the positional freedom that made him so effective at Leverkusen.

Liverpool do not look ready to cut the cord with Wirtz yet, with the huge outlay giving them over 100 million reasons to persist and hope he comes good, but the German is surely running out of time.