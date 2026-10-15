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Former Fiorentina star Giovanni Guerrini believes Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has difficulty when it comes to defending space, with his strength in tight areas.

The 24-year-old arrived in north London during the January 2024 transfer window, with Spurs convinced by his long-term potential.

However, persistent injury setbacks and limited opportunities stalled the Romanian’s progress, keeping him from securing a regular place in N17.

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The defender subsequently returned to Italy during the summer window, joining Fiorentina on a season-long loan in search of the consistent playing time.

Dragusin has since become an important presence in La Viola’s defensive ranks, accumulating 672 minutes across eight appearances as he looks to rebuild his momentum in Serie A.

Dragusin’s performances have also earned recognition, as an Italian outlet labelled him one of the most improved players under boss Paolo Vanoli.

However, Guerrini remains unconvinced about Dragusin’s overall quality, describing him as a difficult player to evaluate while acknowledging his strengths in tight spaces and identifying his vulnerability when required to defend open areas.

Tottenham star On loan at Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

The former Fiorentina star also suggested that he would have preferred to retain Pietro Comuzzo, who joined Torino on loan during the summer, rather than bring in Dragusin, pointing to the Romanian’s limited involvement in north London last term.

Guerrini said on Radio Firenze Viola: “I find Dragusin difficult to assess.

“If he has to defend in tight spaces, he is a very good defender, but he has more problems when defending in open space.

“Ranieri, on the other hand, is one of the players most attached to the shirt, and he will bounce back. I like him a lot because he gives everything for the team.

“In my opinion, he is good enough for Fiorentina, although when it comes to ambition, it depends on who would arrive to replace him.

“If Dragusin was the player they were going to bring in, I would have kept Comuzzo.

“I rate the Romanian at roughly the same level as Pongracic. Two years ago, he did well at Genoa, just as Comuzzo did well for us.

“Last season, he barely played at Tottenham.”

Dragusin’s loan deal is set to become permanent if he makes 14 more appearances in La Viola colours, and all eyes will be on whether he continues to be handed game time in the coming months.

Tottenham will be keen to see Dragusin’s clause triggered as it will result in a financial windfall.

Despite Dragusin’s increased involvement, his contributions have yet to translate into improved fortunes for Fiorentina, who languish in 19th place in the Serie A table.

Last month, Dragusin expressed his determination to put in greater effort for the Italian outfit, as he looks to help them climb away from the relegation zone in the coming fixtures.