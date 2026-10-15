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Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has lifted the lid on leaving Ibrox for Anderlecht on loan and revealed that he needed a change.

The Gers brought in Aasgaard from Luton Town in the summer of 2025 and he featured regularly for them in his debut season, but a former Rangers boss claimed that the 24-year-old failed to meet expectations.

Serie A outfit Atalanta were linked with the Norwegian midfielder in summer, but in the end Belgian outfit Anderlecht managed to win the race for his signature and they have a £5m option to make the deal permanent.

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The 24-year-old has yet to start a game in the league for Anderlecht this summer and it was suggested last month that Aasgaard needed to adapt to the tactical set-up of boss Vitor Bruno.

Aasgaard has made four outings for the Belgian side and made his first start in Anderlecht’s game against Lyon in the Europa League, which ended with a 2-1 defeat for his side.

Before leaving Rangers, Aasgaard made three appearances under Derek McInnes while scoring the Gers’ first goal in the Scottish Premiership campaign this season, against Dundee United.

Prior to his move to Anderlecht, Aasgaard spent the entirety of his senior career in British football and the Norwegian stressed he felt he needed a change in his career.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

The Rangers loanee pointed out that not only the stature of Belgian giants Anderlecht attracted him, but he was also intrigued by the style of play of the club, which prompted him to join Les Mauves.

“There is so much that attracted me to this club”, Aasgaard told Anderlecht’s in-house media.

“It is not just the size of the club.

“But the style of play and everything else about it was really attractive to me.

“And yes, I think I needed a change at this point in my career.

“And I am really happy to be here.”

Rangers will be keeping a close eye on how much Aasgaard plays at Anderlecht as it may offer a clue as to whether the Belgian side will trigger the option to buy in the loan deal or not.

The Gers made a number of signings in the engine room over the summer, including Dan Neil, amid an admission from Aiden McGeady that he was surprised to see the midfielder tempted to Ibrox.