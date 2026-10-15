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Wolves out-on-loan man David Moller Wolfe has admitted he ‘would be very happy’ to turn his loan spell at Hamburg into a permanent move, although the defender acknowledged that the final decision does not rest with him.

The 24-year-old joined the Wolves in the summer of last year, hoping to make his mark in English football after arriving from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

However, the Norwegian struggled to establish himself as a regular at Molineux, managing just eleven Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

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Moller Wolfe featured three times under Cesar Peixoto this term before Hamburg came calling with an opportunity to return to top-flight football.

The left-back subsequently completed a season-long loan move to the Bundesliga outfit on deadline day.

Upon his arrival, Hamburg sporting director Claus Costa highlighted Moller Wolfe as an ideal fit for the club, signalling their confidence in the defender’s ability to strengthen the squad.

Moller Wolfe wasted little time settling into his new surroundings, immediately stepping into a starting role and accumulating 341 minutes across four appearances.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The Norwegian has now made clear his enthusiasm for extending his stay in Germany, while stressing that the decision over a permanent transfer lies beyond his control.

Moller Wolfe told German daily Bild: “It’s not up to me, but I’d be very happy if that happened.

“My girlfriend Kristin and I are currently discovering the many lovely corners of this city, visiting plenty of cafes and restaurants along the way.”

Moller Wolfe’s loan agreement includes an option to buy, giving Hamburg the opportunity to secure his services beyond the current campaign, with the clause suggested to be worth around €14.5m.

Whether the German outfit activate that clause remains to be seen, with the defender hoping to build on his promising start as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Wolves suffered a frustrating defeat to Bolton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday night, slipping to tenth in the Championship table.

Sam Parkin recently suggested that the Old Gold lack sufficient depth up front and would benefit from bringing in another striker.