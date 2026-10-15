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Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo has lifted the lid on his struggles understanding the Scottish accent, following his summer loan switch away from Parkhead.

The Bhoys signed the 24-year-old attacking midfielder initially on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2023 and the following summer, made his move to Celtic Park permanent.

Bernardo started the 2024/25 season as a regular starter under former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers but, following his ankle injury, lost his spot in the starting lineup, with former defender Mark Wilson claiming that the Portuguese does not do enough with his talents.

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Last season, he played a bit part role for the Bhoys, but former Celtic star Andy Walker urged Martin O’Neill to provide Bernardo with more minutes, a plea which fell on deaf ears.

The 24-year-old was keen to secure regular football this season and this summer Polish side Gornik came to his rescue, taking him on a season-long loan with an option to make it permanent next summer.

Bernardo has spent more than two months with Gornik and revealed that he has learned a few Polish words so far, but not enough to construct a sentence.

The Celtic loanee revealed that he had difficulty understanding Scottish people and added that it was almost impossible for him to grasp what was being spoken when two Scottish people were talking between themselves.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Even after spending three years in Scotland, Bernardo admits that there were instances where he was not able to understand anything at all when spoken to.

When asked whether he faced any difficulty understanding Scottish people, Bernardo told Portuguese outlet Zero Zero: “Yes. When I arrived in Scotland, it was difficult to understand the Scottish people.

“Either they had to speak more slowly, or I could not understand anything at all.

“Even towards the end, there were still times when I could not understand them, to be completely honest.

“When they spoke to each other, it was almost impossible.

“Here in Poland, I know a few words in Polish, but nothing special.

“I know some words, but I can not construct sentences or have a conversation, or even understand much.

“It is very difficult.”

Bernardo has been featuring regularly for the Polish side since his arrival and he has made 12 outings so far for them while delivering two assists, both of which came in Europe.

Inside Futbol earlier this week took a look at Celtic players out on loan, with the midfielder among them and predicted that Bernardo’s future lies away from Parkhead.