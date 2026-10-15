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Former Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend has praised Nicolas Jackson for his performance against Fenerbahce, describing the striker as the ‘pick of the bunch’ while admitting he had never seen him play like that in a Chelsea shirt.

Jackson joined the Villans during the summer transfer window from Chelsea as the direct replacement for Ollie Watkins.

The move reunited the striker with manager Unai Emery, who previously gave him his breakthrough at Spanish side Villarreal.

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The 25-year-old has made five Premier League appearances so far, scoring two goals in the process.

The Senegalese striker featured in the Champions League clash against Fenerbahce on Wednesday night, where he scored a brace and helped his team secure a thumping 6-0 victory.

Townsend praised Jackson as the standout performer, describing the striker as the ‘pick of the bunch’ after his impressive display.

The former Villa star admitted that he had not seen Jackson perform at such a level for Chelsea and expressed his delight at seeing the striker get on the scoresheet.

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Speaking on talkSPORT 2 (14th October, 21:52), Townsend said: “I think Nicolas Jackson tonight was the pick of the bunch, I really did.

“I thought, for him to perform in the manner that he did, to get the goals that he did, is really, really encouraging for him.

“I have not seen him play as well as that – certainly didn’t see anything like that in a Chelsea shirt.

“It was so good to see him amongst the goal this evening.”

If Jackson can continue his level of performance for Aston Villa over the next few months then Chelsea could have cause to regret letting him leave.

It will also back up Emery’s judgement in having pushed hard to bring the former Villarreal man to Villa Park.

Jackson will now look to build on his performance and produce another strong display when Aston Villa face Newcastle United this weekend at St James’ Park.

Newcastle ran out 3-1 winners the last time they visited Villa Park, in the FA Cup, but played out a 0-0 draw at the ground on their last Premier League visit.