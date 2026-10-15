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Leeds United defender Nico Elvedi has admitted he is forming an off the pitch bond with a number of his Whites team-mates as he settles in.

Elvedi joined Leeds United during the summer transfer window, ending an 11-year spell with German side Borussia Monchengladbach in the process.

After completing his move to Elland Road, the Swiss international revealed that Noah Okafor had encouraged him to join the Yorkshire club.

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A former Switzerland defender believes Elvedi can become a key player for Leeds if he replicates the form he showed at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old has since established himself as an important player in Daniel Farke’s system, making five Premier League appearances so far.

His impressive performances and leadership qualities were lauded by a commentator, who described the centre-back as a ‘silent assassin’.

Elvedi revealed that he spends considerable time with Tarik Muharemovic and Anton Stach, highlighting the relationships he has developed with his Leeds team-mates.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Whites defender also explained that he regularly spends time with goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, with the shared German language helping them connect off the pitch.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds (2:06), he said: “I spend a lot of time with Tarik; Anton as well.

“And also Michael, Michael Zetterer – he is always a German speaker.

“We sometimes go out for dinner, for lunch and spend some time outside football.”

Elvedi further acknowledged that the competition within the squad is friendly but every player wants to feature on the pitch.

He also praised the quality of the options available at centre-back, stressing that having strong players in the same position can help him improve and develop his game further.

The defender admitted that he is happy to be playing regularly, while recognising that other players in the squad are also eager to get opportunities and establish themselves in the team.

“Yes of course it is friendly, but in football, everyone wants to play.

“I think we have very good players in this [centre-back] position and for me it helps when you have good players, you can improve a lot.

“I am happy, of course that I play, but there are are other players who want to play.”

Elvedi will once again look to start in Leeds’ next game this weekend and help the club get back to winning ways against Manchester United.