Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have warned Barcelona that star defender Pedro Porro will command a ‘record-breaking price tag’ if he is to leave N17.

Porro initially joined Tottenham on loan from Sporting Lisbon in January 2023, before the move was made permanent in the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard has established himself as an important player for the Lilywhites, making 139 appearances for the club so far.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 27-year-old once again saw his stock soar after playing a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant World Cup campaign.

The right-back attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City during the summer transfer window, but Tottenham kept hold of him.

Catalan giants Barcelona were targeting Porro as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde, should the Frenchman leave, but Spurs were ‘unwilling to negotiate’ over the Spain international’s departure.

Seeing heavy interest arriving for the defender, the Lilywhites quickly moved to extend his stay until June 2031.

Former PL stars Joao Cancelo Gabriel Jesus Raphinha Wojciech Szczesny Andreas Christensen Rodri Anthony Gordon Eric Garcia Former PL stars at Barcelona

However, it was recently suggested that the Spaniard is ‘seriously considering’ leaving Tottenham as he does not see his long term future in north London, but the club’s determination to keep the right-back remains the ‘main obstacle’ to a potential exit.

Porro’s consideration has invited Barcelona to make another attempt to secure the 27-year-old.

However, according to Spanish daily SPORT, Tottenham have warned Barcelona that Porro will have a ‘record-breaking price tag’ on his head.

With still five years left on his contract with the N17 side, Spurs will be in no mood to offer any discounts for the player.

Much may come down to Porro and whether he wants to push to leave Tottenham or is content to stay if no fee is agreed.

Eight Spanish players who shared the pitch with Porro during the World Cup are at Barcelona, which could play a role in convincing the right-back.

It remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants will be able to swoop for Porro while Tottenham maintain a hefty asking price for him.