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West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez ‘could become a candidate’ for Valencia in the winter transfer window, provided the financial terms prove viable.

The 28-year-old was made available for transfer during the summer after falling outside Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at the London Stadium, with the Mexican also reluctant to feature in the Championship.

Several clubs explored the possibility of signing the midfielder, but West Ham’s substantial asking price proved a major obstacle to negotiations, ultimately preventing a departure.

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Alvarez remained in east London, although for how much longer remains to be seen.

His only appearance of the season came in the EFL Cup in August and Nuno is already adapting to life withouth Alvarez in the team.

Valencia have recently emerged as a potential destination, with the Mexican’s agent holding discussions with Los Che sporting director Braulio Vazquez over a possible winter window move.

According to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque, Valencia’s immediate priority for January is to strengthen the heart of their defence, as Alvarez ‘could become a candidate’ if the move can be structured as a loan deal and the ‘financial terms are right’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Although primarily a defensive midfielder, Alvarez has also accumulated considerable experience operating at centre-back for both club and country, potentially offering Valencia useful versatility should they pursue his signature.

However, whether West Ham would sanction a loan departure remains unclear, and their willingness to negotiate on those terms will prove decisive in determining whether discussions can advance.

Given Alvarez’s current standing at the London Stadium, the Hammers could be open to a temporary exit, with either an option or an obligation to buy, allowing them to take the Mexican off their books permanently.

West Ham’s readiness to entertain a loan deal could widen Alvarez’s suitors as well, with fresh parties potentially emerging in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are keen on defender Konstantinos Mavropanos after being impressed by his attacking contributions in east London this season.