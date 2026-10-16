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Besiktas have ‘agreed on a transfer fee’ with Rangers to sign Nicolas Raskin in the approaching January transfer window, with Leandro Trossard playing a key role, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Rangers had approaches from Besiktas for Raskin in the summer, as the Turkish giants tried to take him to Istanbul before the window in Turkey closed.

It was suggested that there was a verbal agreement in place for the move to happen, however Besiktas later refused to meet Rangers’ demands for the Belgian.

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Interest in Raskin has not gone away and Besiktas consider him to be a key target for the January transfer window.

Now the Turkish club look to have made a breakthrough as they work behind the scenes to put a deal in place.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fotomac), Besiktas have ‘agreed on a transfer fee’ with Rangers for Raskin, which is set at €17m.

The agreement is a preliminary one and also includes a number of add-ons.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Raskin himself has also been convinced about making the move, with Trossard playing a role in selling the switch to his fellow Belgian, and a €5m per year contract agreed with the Rangers midfielder.

Rangers had expected to sell Raskin in the summer, however the Belgian ended up staying put at Ibrox.

The Gers snapped up a number of midfielders in the summer, including Dan Neil and Cammy Devlin, and whether Derek McInnes would want a replacement for Raskin to be signed remains to be seen.

Now all eyes will be on whether the agreement with Besiktas holds heading into the January transfer window, or whether any issues arise which place the move in danger.

There could also be questions asked of Rangers if they sell Raskin in January while in the midst of a push to win the Scottish Premiership title.

Not all are agreed about Raskin’s role at Rangers, with a former Scotland midfielder recently stating he is not disciplined enough to play as a number 6.