Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has expressed pride in a personal record of his against Bayern Munich, while looking forward with excitement to the weekend Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Farke has overseen a positive start to the campaign for Leeds, though they did lose away at Arsenal when club action resumed following the international break; he was not criticised for the loss, with a former star insisting there was nothing more Farke could have done.

Now Farke is looking to make home advantage count when rivals Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

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He admits he is well versed in such big occasions, from when he was starting out in Germany, where he locked horns with giants Bayern Munich.

Farke noted with personal pride that he is still unbeaten against Bayern Munich.

“I had several of these games. I was also super excited when I had my first games in Germany, against Bayern Munich for example”, Farke told a press conference.

“Still unbeaten against them by the way.”

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The German though is keen to make sure the Leeds players channel their excitement in the right way, playing with real fire, but do not become too motivated.

“Yes of course, the first games more or less, like in English football, we played the big names.

“My first steps were in Norwich, against Man City, first cup games against Arsenal, Man U, so of course a bit overexcited a little bit.

“I have to make sure everyone plays with fire in their belly and their heart, but are not over-motivated.”

Manchester United are currently struggling under Michael Carrick, which has placed question marks over whether his job is at risk.

If Farke can lead Leeds to a comfortable win on Sunday, it would pile even more pressure on the former Middlesbrough manager.

Farke has no such job security considerations, with the German having united Leeds fans behind him and impressed with his management of the Whites.