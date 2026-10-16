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Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has revealed that he would choose Camilo Duran over Kasper Hogh to lead the frontline ‘every day of the week’, adding that the Dane has not been performing at his best.

Celtic travelled to Portugal on Thursday night to face Benfica in their second Europa League league phase game, but came away with their fourth defeat in five matches in all competitions.

New signing Hogh was deployed through the middle while Duran operated on the right flank, with both hitting the woodwork in the first half as the Hoops went into the break trailing 3-0.

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The Danish striker was withdrawn at half-time, allowing Duran to move into the central role, with Hassem Hussain deployed on the right as the pair combined for Celtic’s only goal of the night.

However, the Hoops suffered a 4-1 defeat, leaving them fourth from bottom in the Europa League table.

Allan explained why he would opt for Duran over Hogh up front if he were operating in an attacking midfield role, pointing to the 24-year-old’s movement and ability to read where the ball is likely to be played.

He added that the Colombian attacker is more likely to exploit space around defenders and react quickly when the ball is delivered into a dangerous area.

Fixture Date Celta Vigo (H) 22nd October Besiktas (H) 5th November Torreense (A) 26th November Celtic’s next three Europa League fixtures

The 34-year-old, meanwhile, feels Hogh is not currently performing at his best and believes the forward would need to offer more in other aspects of his game to justify his selection.

Allan said on BBC Sportsound: “For me if I’m a creative midfield player and I’ve got Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh to pick from to play up front, I’m taking Duran every day of the week.

“At this present moment, I just feel he looks to go off the side of defenders.

“I think if you put the ball in an area, he’s more likely to be alive to it.

“Think Kasper Hogh, for one reason or another, just isn’t firing on all cylinders.

“I can take that if he’s doing the other side of the game a lot better than what he is at this moment in time.”

Hogh, who arrived as Celtic’s record signing, has now failed to score in ten of his first eleven appearances for the club, leaving questions over whether the investment will prove worthwhile.

Duran, meanwhile, has scored twice in his last two matches, lending further weight to Peter Grant’s assessment of the Colombia international.

Martin O’Neill will now look to his side to respond against Hearts at Parkhead on Sunday, with Celtic needing a win to halt their poor run of form and ease the growing pressure on the Scottish tactician.