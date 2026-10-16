Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Besiktas are ‘preparing to begin talks with West Ham‘ to sign defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, but face competition from Burnley.

West Ham currently sit in third place, just four points behind league leaders Swansea City, and are unbeaten in their last eight Championship fixtures as they look for an instant return to the top flight.

Mavropanos has been a key figure in the Hammers’ defence, starting nine of the ten league games for Nuno Espirito Santo, helping keep three clean sheets.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 28-year-old Greek centre-back has chipped in with five league goals too and scored in the recent 6-0 rout of Lincoln City.

This summer Mavropanos attracted interest from several European outfits and it was suggested that he was ready to leave the London Stadium.

The West Ham star was on Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen’s radar, but a move never materialised for Mavropanos in the summer.

West Ham will be tested in January and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Besiktas are ‘preparing to begin talks with West Ham’ over a deal.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

However, Besiktas are set to face competition for Mavropanos’ signature.

It is suggested that Burnley have made a proposal through intermediaries as they seek to take the defender to Turf Moor.

The Greek defender’s current deal with the Hammers is set to expire in 2028 and it has been suggested that Mavropanos is looking to leave in January.

Burnley though could well not be an appealing destination for Mavropanos given their Championship status and struggles so far.

Joining Besiktas would mean linking up with a side fighting for silverware in Turkey.

West Ham signed Mavropanos from Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 and the defender has featured in 114 games for the Hammers so far.

He also made eight appearances for Arsenal before he left to join Stuttgart on a two-year loan in 2020 and, late in 2022, made his move permanent.