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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has dubbed a meeting between West Ham United star Edson Alvarez’s agent and sporting director Braulio Vazquez one of the ‘coincidences of life’, staying coy on a swoop.

During the summer window, several clubs explored the possibility of luring Alvarez away from the London Stadium, with Real Sociedad coming particularly close to securing his signature.

However, West Ham stood firm on their valuation of the midfielder, refusing to lower their demands and ultimately keeping him in east London.

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Despite remaining at West Ham, the Mexican has continued to find himself out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, with his last appearance for the Hammers dating back to August.

Recently, Alvarez’s agent Tarek Sebiat and Vazquez held talks amid growing speculation over a potential winter window move for the Mexican.

A potential deal for the midfielder is understood to hinge on whether the financial terms align with Los Che’s requirements.

Asked about the meeting between Vazquez and Sebiat, Aguirre declined to reveal specific details, dubbing it one of the ‘coincidences of life’ but acknowledged that discussions with his sporting director are a regular occurrence as they consider the club’s direction.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The Valencia boss was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Eldesmarque: “I can’t tell you, but there have been meetings. Of course, I meet with Braulio every day.

“We talk about the past, the present, and the future. It’s our obligation to stay one step ahead to improve things.”

Aguirre’s previous stint as Mexico boss means he is no stranger to Alvarez’s qualities, potentially paving the way for a reunion at the Mestalla in January.

For Alvarez, a departure from the London Stadium could offer a chance to put his struggles over recent seasons behind him and revive his career in a new environment.

Whether Los Che will translate their interest into a formal move remains to be seen, with further developments potentially emerging in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are preparing to open talks over Konstantinos Mavropanos, although Burnley are also in the picture for the defender.