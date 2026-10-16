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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on his squad’s fitness ahead of the clash against Manchester United, with Joe Rodon and Daniel James assessed.

Centre-back Rodon has been sidelined since late August after suffering a hamstring injury during the clash against Brentford.

Before the injury, the Wales defender had clocked up 214 minutes across three appearances and is yet to return to the pitch as he continues his recovery.

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However, the Whites have managed to cope in Rodon’s absence, not least with Tarik Muharemovic shining, and remain among the Premier League’s tightest defences in terms of goals conceded.

Meanwhile, James missed Leeds’ weekend clash against Arsenal due to back problems, raising concerns over his availability for the Manchester United game.

Farke has now provided an update on both players ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester United at Elland Road.

The Leeds boss indicated that Rodon is nearing a return to team training after making encouraging strides in his rehabilitation, although he remains unavailable for the clash against Manchester United.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Regarding James, Farke revealed that the winger has returned to the training pitch, although his recovery will depend on how his body responds to the increased workload, with his latest progress offering encouragement.

The German boss said at a press conference: “Joe will miss this game.

“So we spoke in the beginning of this injury, it would last eight to ten weeks.

“I think we’re on week seven right now, so he’s edging closer.

“He’s doing good progress with his rehab work.

“So he won’t last too long that he is back in team training, but not yet, and for that also not in contention for this upcoming game.”

Farke then assessed the situation of James: “Daniel James, after his back problems, he was out on for 10 days, missed also the last final game for his national team.

“So, since yesterday, he was back on the pitch.

“As of right now, we have to wait how his body reacts, but at least good news for him,

“He’s back in training and he seems to be improved.”

Farke will be hoping James can provide a timely boost by making himself available for Sunday’s showdown.

This season, James has been deployed more frequently in a wing-back role, with Adam Pope sharing his view that the winger could make a transition similar to Stuart Dallas.

Leeds saw their unbeaten Premier League run end against Arsenal and will be looking for a quick response as they aim to build momentum again when they face the Red Devils.

Former Leeds star Dominic Matteo has already warned the Whites against making any unnecessary mistakes against Manchester United, given the importance of the clash.