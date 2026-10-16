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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel is a ‘popular choice’ for Napoli to bolster their wing options in the winter transfer window, with the Italian giants viewing the attacker as an ‘ideal target due to his extreme tactical versatility’.

During the summer window, suggestions emerged that Tel was keen to find an exit route from north London amid doubts over his role at Spurs.

Several clubs monitored the winger’s situation, with Galatasaray emerging as the most serious suitor after making a concrete move by lodging a loan offer.

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However, no deal materialised, leaving the Frenchman in N17 to remain part of Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

The 21-year-old has continued to struggle to make an impact, failing to register a single goal involvement across his six appearances so far.

Tel was also left on the bench for the entirety of Tottenham’s weekend clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, underlining his difficulties in making his mark at Spurs.

Now, speculation over a possible departure is once again gathering pace around the Frenchman’s future in north London.

Former PL star Billy Gilmour Scott McTominay Kevin De Bruyne Rasmus Hojlund Lorenzo Lucca Frank Anguissa Former PL players at Napoli

According to Italian outlet Area Napoli, Gli Azzurri are already drawing up their plans for January, with Tel emerging as a ‘popular choice’ to strengthen the winger position.

Napoli consider him ‘the ideal target due to his extreme tactical versatility’, with his ability to operate across the front line as a winger, second striker or central forward making him an attractive option for the Serie A giants.

Tel also offers a further strategic advantage, as his age would allow Napoli to include him on their Under-21 list without using a slot reserved for senior players.

With Tel yet to turn around his spell in England, the Frenchman could consider a move to Napoli if the Italian side decide to turn their interest into a formal approach.

Given Tel remains tied down to a contract in north London until 2031, Spurs are in a strong position to demand a sizeable fee from Napoli.

Back in May, De Zerbi spoke highly of Tel’s potential, backing the attacker to develop into an important figure at Tottenham.